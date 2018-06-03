Truckee 10U lacrosse squad wins league tourney (GALLERY)

Truckee youngsters defeated squads from across the Reno-Tahoe area to take a tournament title on Sunday, June 3, at the High Sierra Lacrosse League Youth Championships.

In the 10-and-under division, the top-seeded Truckee boys’ Red team went 4-0 during two days of competition, which included an 8-4 win over Spanish Springs in the final on Sunday.

On the girls' side of the 10-and-under division, No. 4 seed Truckee topped a pair of higher-seeded opponents on Sunday morning to reach the championship game, but suffered a 16-11 loss to Spanish Springs in the finals.

The Truckee boys' 12-and-under team battled to a 4-1 record to also reach the tournament finals on Sunday, but fell 11-1 to South Reno in the championship game. On the girls’ side, Truckee was defeated 15-6 by Spanish Springs in the semifinals.

The Truckee boys' 14-and-under team won the B tournament, topping South Reno 5-2 in the finals on Saturday. None of the area's team's in the A bracket made it out of the early rounds of play. On the girls' side, Truckee fell in both of its games on Saturday.