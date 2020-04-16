YubaNet to host online town hall today at noon featuring local media
YubaNet at noon today will host an online town hall featuring members of the local media.
People can join the virtual meeting through Zoom by visiting http://www.yubanet.com and clicking on the headline: “Virtual Town Hall Thursday at noon — Your local media, how can we help?”
“We want to hear from you — what do we do right, what can be improved?” YubaNet states. “Do you have a suggestion how we can help the community get through these challenging times and beyond?”
Panelists will include representatives from The Union, YubaNet, KVMR and KNCO.
Support Local Journalism
“Like you, we are adjusting to this new normal,’ and we want you to know, we are here for you through it all,” YubaNet states. “If you have questions or just want to share where toilet paper is available, contact us here with your questions: townhall@yubanet.com.”
