YubaNet Town Hall today focuses on arts, entertainment and COVID-19
YubaNet will host a virtual Town Hall from noon to 1 p.m. today focusing on the impact of COVID-19 on the arts and entertainment sector of Nevada County’s economy.
Confirmed panelists include: Molly Fisk, Cynthia Levesque, Ursula Young, Juliette Williams, Sheila Cameron, Lorraine Gervais, Eliza Tudor and Elena Rayo.
Send your questions to townhall@yubanet.com or ask them live during the one-hour event. The webinar will be live-streamed on YouTube.
Register to attend the webinar here.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User