YubaNet Town Hall today focuses on arts, entertainment and COVID-19

YubaNet will host a virtual Town Hall from noon to 1 p.m. today focusing on the impact of COVID-19 on the arts and entertainment sector of Nevada County’s economy.

Confirmed panelists include: Molly Fisk, Cynthia Levesque, Ursula Young, Juliette Williams, Sheila Cameron, Lorraine Gervais, Eliza Tudor and Elena Rayo.

Send your questions to townhall@yubanet.com or ask them live during the one-hour event. The webinar will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Register to attend the webinar here.