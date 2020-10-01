Bryan DeVoe: Time to end short term rentals in Truckee

Time to end short term rentals in Truckee

I have lived in Truckee 42 years next month, my wife and I have owned a home in Olympic Heights for 25 years. While we have had a few bears stroll through our yard over the years (we back up to USFS land) it has only been since the house below us went Vrbo, that we have had a bear issue.

The property manager who lives in Reno does not visit the house, just keeps it rented.

In Olympic Heights our garbage pickup day is Friday, but this manager has instructed the renters to put out their garbage on Thursdays — especially if they check out on Thursday. Well, we now have a big bear issue in Olympic Heights — a large momma bear and her two cubs discovered the Vrbo garbage and the buffet was opened. The last three weeks after the bears are done with the buffet, my garage has become the bear cub break-in training grounds along with a shed. I called the Bear League, basically a waste of time. “Don’t hurt the bears,” “Get close with a sling shot and hit her in the butt with a pellet.” Ya right, a momma and two cubs, I’m not going to get close.

And if she enters your house, “Don’t shoot her, cause you’ll go to jail.” So I guess I should check her to make sure she’s wearing a mask and practices social distancing. The town is helping me, they have contacted the owner, she has violated the Town Ordinance for when garbage can be put out, she could be made to put in a Bear Box, but until I find a way to scare off the three bears, they’ll keep coming.

This house turns over every five to seven days, with two to six cars showing up. Time to end short term rentals in Truckee, especially in Olympic Heights where we are on septic and the AirBnB five houses down blew up its septic because renters don’t have a clue about what can go into the system — and property managers don’t care.

Bryan DeVoe

Truckee