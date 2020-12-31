Alan Riquelmy: Wait until tomorrow

A line from one of my favorite short stories has been stuck in my head.

Essentially, it states: “Another day done, and who knows what the morrow will bring us?”

It must be the encroaching new year that knocked it from memory, making it float into my mind’s view. One year almost done, and who knows what the next will bring?

Looking back, well, it can’t get much worse.

Some have had it better than others. I know. Plenty of people have lost their jobs. They fear losing their homes. The bills pile up and the pandemic seemingly stretches forever.

I’ve been lucky. Able to work from home and still employed, I’ve slowly trudged through the weeks and months while waiting for the blade to fall.

It’s a newspaper. I’ve seen this before. People get furloughed. They get laid off. You hope for things to turn around while expecting them to keep getting worse.

Usually, my prescience turns out right, to my disappointment.

This time, though, I’m not so sure.

Maybe it’s news of the vaccine that’s given me this unexpected optimism. We hid for months, and that was a downer. Then we got anxious and left our homes, regardless of what the governor said, and the infection numbers started to climb. And then it got cold, keeping us inside more often, which helped spread the virus.

But the vaccine, like some Holy Grail discovered, has given many of us hope we didn’t have, and a belief that our lives will return to normal that might not have been so strong just a month ago.

I don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but I’m certain it’ll be better than today.

We’re craving normalcy. It’s why you see some businesses outright flouting the COVID-19 restrictions and seating people during the current stay-at-home order. In some states you’ll have to hunt to find someone wearing a mask.

They’re done with the virus making the world different. Unfortunately, the virus isn’t done with them.

And it won’t be done with any of us, until a vast majority of the population takes the vaccine. Even then, it’ll be different.

But you knew that. You’ve got an inkling of what tomorrow will bring. If you’re like me, you’re growing a little positive as well.

Another year done, and who knows what the next will bring? The short story this paraphrase comes from is written by George R.R. Martin (yes, the guy that wrote “A Game of Thrones.” It’s still a good quote). It’s a question many of us ask as we hold our glasses high, belt out a terribly mispronounced version of Auld Lang Syne and ring in a new year.

This year’s celebrations likely will be subdued. We’ll be around only family, maybe a few friends who keep backing away when you step too close.

But this will be the last time we suffer through a New Year’s Eve like this.

What will tomorrow and the new year bring? A sense of stability, normalcy and health. It’ll bring lines of people waiting to receive the vaccine. It’ll bring a revitalized economy, old jobs restored and new jobs on the way.

Sure, it’s overly optimistic. You might not agree.

But you just wait until tomorrow.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union and Sierra Sun. He can be reached at 530-477-4239.