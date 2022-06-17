Allen Biaggi: Tahoe benefits from the community’s commitment to philanthropy

Reflecting on the Tahoe Fund’s most recent fiscal year that closed at the end of March, we are deeply rooted in a single feeling: gratitude.

Even amidst the uncertainty caused by the pandemic and wildfires, our community rallied alongside us, reinforcing our philosophy that together, we can improve the Lake Tahoe environment for all to enjoy.

The unwavering support of our donors and steadfast partners throughout the Basin allowed us to fund 42 projects last year – more than ever before. We distributed more than $1 million in grants, and helped secure over $4 million in public funding.

We continue to believe that partnerships are the key to success. Last year, in addition to the 50 partners we worked with on the Take Care Tahoe program, we partnered with over 30 agencies and organizations whose dedication and collaborative spirit allowed us to accomplish so much more collectively than any of us could have on our own.

We helped get great projects done, like the first ever scuba clean up of all 72 miles of Lake Tahoe, an effort led by Clean Up The Lake with major support from Tahoe Blue Vodka, Vail Resorts and over 135 Tahoe Fund donors. With our support, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the US Forest Service embarked on the largest Aquatic Invasive Species project to-date in the Tahoe Basin at the Taylor and Tallac creeks and marshes. We also provided the funds for the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association to begin restoring and rebuilding trails destroyed by the Caldor Fire.

Working with our partners, we are expanding inclusivity and access while building the next generation of stewards who will care for our environment for years to come. For example, we are proudly supporting youth leadership programs through Adventure Risk Challenge and the US Forest Service, field trips to the universally accessible East Shore Trail for campers with disabilities at Camp Wamp, and trailside information and stories in multiple languages throughout the Tahoe Rim Trail.

Together, we are making our forests smarter, our lake clearer, our recreation more sustainable, our transportation more efficient, and our community more prepared to take care of Tahoe.

None of this would be possible without the support, generosity and collaboration of our donors, community and partners. Thank you for continuing to show us the power of philanthropy. This work happened because of you.

To learn more about the Tahoe Fund, visit http://www.tahoefund.org or follow us on social media @TahoeFund.

Allen Biaggi is Tahoe Fund’s board chair