Brian Formisano: Get your vacation on with financially smart getaway planning
Other Voices
Aloha Truckee! It’s time again for World Hula Week and the spectacular Merrie Monarch festival in Hilo, Hawaii. While you may not be able to attend the traditional hula event starting today, Thursday, June 24, you may be thinking about having a fun getaway from Truckee to the Aloha State very soon. Here are a couple of money saving ideas to make your next Hawaiian getaway a fun luau adventure.
Comparison shop regional airports
Normally, you would want the shortest flight because it is the most convenient. However, is it the most cost efficient way to travel? Maybe taking a short flight to a nearby regional airport would provide you a better fare? It is always worth comparison-shopping.
Book early, and be flexible
After months of being quarantined in Truckee due to the pandemic, people are motivated to travel, and while airfare may be reasonable, many hotel rooms in Hawaii may be expensive. Be sure to plan far enough in advance to find affordable room rates. You may also want to look at a range of dates and months to get the best deal.
Start saving now
Start putting away some money now for your future island getaway. Determine when you want to go and what your budget will be. Break up that amount by the number of weeks you have to save, and start saving today. Your Truckee banker can help with the numbers to get this process started.
Your tropical Hawaiian vacation can not only be fun, but also financially smart, if you start planning for your dream getaway today. Aloha Truckee!
Brian Formisano is the Wells Fargo Region Bank President in Truckee
