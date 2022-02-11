Don Rogers: For writers, a hero’s journey

One pleasure of a writing life is reading excerpts of other writers’ manuscripts in progress and then, sometimes, paging through the same work as finished books.

The fact of publication changes the experience. Manuscripts are drafts full of potential, never mind the lines drawn through parts of sentences, the big X’s on chunks of pages, the scribblings in margins, the questions and suggestions that may prove helpful or not at all.

Sharing an excerpt is an invitation for feedback and is scrutinized this way, ideally with great care and love for the story. Agreeing to do so is to accept a huge responsibility, the author’s heart placed in your hands.

The book, though, with its artful cover and snips of praise on the back, the author’s gushy acknowledgments and biography, and especially the copyright page — whoa. The year of publication next to the encircled c copyright symbol, the ISBN numbers, the standard disclaimer language. It’s official now. Here’s a genuine author.

The aspiring writer has weathered chrysalis, morphed. I have something of the same wonder riffling through the pages of a friend’s just published book as considering the new butterfly with wings still wet, fragile and so, so beautiful.





And beautiful to think about, as long as you don’t think too deeply. Chrysalis, after all, is a process largely of digestion. The original creature is reduced to its juices and remade. Hmm, sounds a lot like rewriting.

Stories I critiqued in still malleable manuscript I now read like the other books on my nightstand, stacked amid the classics, best sellers and big prizewinners. No more scribbling in the margins, festooning great paragraphs with checkmarks, crossing out others, or sending the four-page letters to the author I was taught by my mentors to write.

I lose myself in their work now, just like a regular reader. No, that’s not quite right. It can’t be. As I learn through workshopping excerpts how to write, I learn even more how to read.

DREAM REALIZED

This predawn as I write, I’m thinking about two friends I remember seeing at the Sierra Writers Conference in 2019, well before their books came out. (The conference is underway today and tomorrow via Zoom. No doubt why I’m thinking about this.)

I’ve just finished Eric Little’s “No Other Corsican: 2076 — History of a Revolution,” a sci fi thriller in which a mining colony on the moon both saves Earth and revolts.

And I saw by the bookmark in the middle that I hadn’t yet finished Dan Foxx’s “Confessions from the Heart of an Executive Coach.” Maybe that’s a good thing. My need for his lessons might be greater now, serendipity ripened.

Both authors have ties to Silicon Valley, Little as an attorney with that window seat on possible futures, and Foxx, who brings a keen edge to coaching the “soft” skills of leadership in a head-strong culture.

Both their books match up with anyone’s in their genres. According to me, anyway. They provide lively reads with plenty to think about — all you can ask for, really. I get the added boost of admiring them for accomplishing their works of art. Not everyone does.

THE JOURNEY

The thing is, this hobby life of ours has greater rewards than publication.

Oh I know publication’s the goal for most, and some of my writer friends have found themselves in agony trying to attract agents, and if so lucky, the roulette all over again trying to find a publisher. Most self-publish, a viable alternative if you don’t skip editing steps, and know how to market.

The higher value is the practice of what I consider a meditative art. Meditation might be the pure form, but I mean the zone we find ourselves in writing, painting, woodworking, all the arts of the makers, the car restorers, musicians, knitters, potters.

You get the idea. The act of creating art. At the very least you waste less brain-rotting time with television or social media.

True, some of us are talented, persistent and lucky enough to be rewarded in extrinsic ways — income, fame, a moment of connection with our audience appreciating the gift.

In the practice itself, nearly all of us touch something ineffable, intrinsic, maybe even holy. I see this as the soul, only a guess. But I believe this part, the doing, is more vital than the product itself.

Well, maybe that’s not quite right, either. No journey, at least not this kind — the hero’s kind — happens without a destination, however far beyond reach. For writers that’s likely to be a finished work stamped with a copyright symbol and ISBN number on a beginning page.

The surprise for me on what I thought was a solitary path is that we’re not alone. Not at all. I can tell by how much more I have to read.

