Don Rogers: Sage, or another old coot?

You know, we only grow old and more conceited. Like seniors in high school, or college, the worst. But the undergrads no longer find us cool. Only the grandkids now, and only till middle school, tops.

Can you see your junior colleagues’ eyes glaze as you start that next story they’ve heard before, that bit of advice you’ve raised your voice to share, as if this time surely they’ll listen if you can speak loudly enough for them to finally hear?

After all, you’ll be graduating to who knows where next, nowhere they’re interested in going now. They don’t want to be like you anymore. Isn’t that interesting?

You used to be somebody. Used to be.

Now you don’t see the use for Twitter, don’t understand Tik Tok beyond a silly name and means for the Chinese to spy on us. Still think of Facebook as new, but what’s this Meta, a drink? And gamer? Sounds like some kinda lady’s man.





You talk about celebrities no one remembers, make references to Gomer Pyle like that’s supposed to mean something.

Good lord, you could be one of the Rolling Stones. Your ears perk at that, don’t they? Your grandchildren have heard of the band, whoa. That’s cool only until you realize the surviving fossils still tour, a curiosity, and your kids’ kids wonder at the social media postings. And there’s the one of Mick drinking alone, unrecognized, at a brew pub in one of the very towns where the band performed, prancing and dancing just like back in their 60s, if not the ’60s.

But the world’s gone strange, come unglued, hasn’t it? Like at the colleges where they no longer educate, only indoctrinate — you know because some always-on cable news network, one outraged anchor after the other, told you so in that Did you know, can you even believe it? voice. You say you miss Uncle Walter, but you don’t spend a minute at the old network. Too droll, too dull, probably too liberal from what you’ve heard.

Anyway, the news isn’t what it was. These overeducated fools today will believe anything, won’t they? They think the world’s burning up when just this week it rained, and they can’t seem to grasp that the legislative pursuit of the mythical “living wage” leaves more behind with the resulting inflation, especially those on fixed incomes.

And sure enough, Obama was wrong about the Russians. Knew it! And now here we are, only 10 years later, Ukraine’s going down, a domino. Seems like maybe Khrushchev was right in 1959, like your dad said. Those Russians, so patient.

You haven’t just become your parents. You’ve become their parents.

WASH, RINSE …

The Boomers are becoming indistinguishable from the Greatest. Had to happen. Isn’t this just the way of the ages ever since Socrates shook his head at the younger gen? Naming each wave of new brats as if special was always BS. Gen Z now, is it? What’s next, hurricane names?

When we’re young, we all want it handed to us. When we’re old, we cluck without fail about the immaturity of today’s youth, how we knew what it was to work, to know our place, be responsible and patient. Sure we did.

Really, though, that’s only our memory shorting out. We were like them. Just like them, only without the smart phones. Hah, so smart. Even the term’s dated. Now they’re just phones. No one remembers landlines and dialing anymore, the distinctive ring, the cord.

Ah, the good old days, when California was overcrowded at 20 million, personal pronouns were obvious, the ethnicities kept to their own, Mom stayed home, only bums lived in the streets, and the kids had the run of the neighborhood, at least until Dad came home for dinner. Privilege was a stumper in a spelling bee.

But the good ol’ days weren’t all that, were they? Not even in California. Joan Didion found some cracks in the veneer. Vietnam blew those open, as did Watts. Even with summers of love, we had issues, man.

Thing is, we had issues then and we have issues now. They wax, they wane, but we always have issues. The Great Depression, world wars, Jim Crow. Some issues are particularly sticky.

Still, we’ve advanced some since lynchings were a way of life, DDT was sprinkled around like sugar, women were deemed too flighty for something as important as voting.

By the scales of war, scarcity, woe, today’s issues pale just a bit even with everything that’s still deadly and serious. Swords do still hang over humanity: running out of food by 2000, you remember; nuclear annihilation; plagues; the end of oil and start of global cooking; sentient AI; raptures; asteroids, extraterrestrial conquerors, socialism. We were blessed and cursed with big imaginations. Plenty to feed our existential dread.

Malaise might be the bigger problem, though. Push a key or two, and the groceries arrive. So much has gone remote, abstract, inhuman.

WISDOM TEST

You’ve lived long enough to see it all. To see through the noise. But do you?

