Judge Bob Tamietti: To the Class of 2020

I love the banners downtown celebrating the graduates of the Class of 2020. It again demonstrates the spirit of this community that makes Truckee such a great place to call home.

This class of graduates certainly deserves our attention and praise for their accomplishments. Seeing those banners, I couldn’t help reflecting back on the 50 years since my high school graduation, as a war and protests raged and a divisive president occupied the White House. You graduates will have quite a story to tell about how a global pandemic shaped the end of your high school days and launched you into your adult lives without the pomp and circumstance of a traditional graduation ceremony.

This is one of the many curve balls that life is likely to throw your way. But embrace the challenge and be not afraid of life ahead of you, or disappointed about how this phase of your life came to a close. I recall clearly the mixture of pride, anxiety, fear, and anticipation that came over me that half-century ago as I stood where you now stand. From this vantage point nearing the end of my working career, I am amazed at the twists and turns life has taken. I suspect it will be the same for all of you.

Know graduates that you are loved, supported and admired for what you have accomplished and for the promise of greatness in all of you. Find what you love and do it joyfully. And be sure to take the time to appreciate the wonder and beauty around you as you navigate through your future. Life’s most significant moments are often the ones you didn’t anticipate or expect, which is so much easier to say looking back than looking ahead.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Life’s most significant moments are often the ones you didn’t anticipate or expect …

Hitting life’s curve balls will require patience, attention, practice, occasional failure, and adjustment. The life you have lived up to now, and the guidance you have received from your families, teachers, coaches and peers give you the tools to succeed on whatever path you choose to follow.

Bless you all on your fantastic journey and congratulations on your unique graduation.

Judge Bob Tamietti, Mission Viejo High School Class of 1970, lives in Truckee.