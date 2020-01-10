Kevin Dwyer: Sierra Sun moved in the ’70s; I was there

Sun moved in the ’70s; I was there

I was visiting your area in late October when I ran across the article about Walt Barrett’s vintage typewriter being donated to the newspaper by his granddaughter.

One item in the piece caught my eye. It mentioned that the newspaper moved from Main Street (Commercial Row) in the 1960s. That’s not true.

I was a reporter with the Sun (circa 1978-79), and the staff physically moved the offices from downtown to the Gateway shopping center, with the help of friends, volunteers and townspeople.

Naturally, we were a bit bummed out by the move, having been located adjacent to the then Truckee Book & Tea, and a stone’s throw away from the Squeeze Inn, Gray’s Toll Station, OB’s Board and the Bar of America.

Truckee was a different place back then, still a little rough around the edges, with a host of interesting characters and a number of challenging issues facing the community and region — growth, development, political initiatives and so on.

It’s heartening to see that the Sierra Sun is still publishing in the days of Instagram, Facebook, blogs and fake news.

Keep up the good work and remember your history.

Kevin Dwyer

Bainbridge Island, Washington