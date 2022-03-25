Law Review: Fox News host Tucker Carlson confirms he is racist

I’m sorry, I just popped a cork. Two weeks ago Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who is white, arrogant, privileged and filthy rich (estimated $30 million) can now add “racist” to his resume, something we have known for years.

President Biden nominated a brilliant, experienced and highly credentialed lawyer to the Supreme Court: Ketanji Brown Jackson.

JUDGE JACKSON’S LEGAL CREDENTIALS

Ketanji Brown Jackson graduated undergraduate from Harvard magna cum laude with honors, she earned her J.D. cum laude from Harvard Law School, where she served as Law Review editor. After that, she served as a clerk for three different judges, including the outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer. Later, she worked at prestigious law firms and in public service. In 2013, she was confirmed as a district court judge, and last year was nominated and confirmed with bilateral support as a judge on the D.C. Circuit.

But Judge Jackson is not white.

TUCKER CARLSON WANTS A WHITE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

So, after spending a few of weeks praising Vladimir Putin, Tucker Carlson, while intentionally mispronouncing her name, had the gall to ask for Judge Jackson’s law school admission test (LSAT) score: “How did she do in the LSAT? Why wouldn’t you tell us that?”





That’s funny, I don’t recall Carlson asking for the LSAT scores of Amy Coney Barrett or any of the other white Supreme Court justices. Nor did he ask to see the grades of his buddy Donald who we all know got into schools for which he was not qualified due to his dad’s money. In fact, Donald’s grades were so poor he threatened to sue the schools if they released his transcripts. Donald doesn’t know what the LSAT is. Carlson should ask his buddy to release his grades. Carlson praised Barrett as having been a “Rhodes Scholar” but in fact she merely attended an undergraduate school called Rhodes College. Carlson attended Loser Junior College. Presumably he will provide his grades.

Carlson didn’t stop at demanding Judge Jackson’s LSAT scores. He described her nomination as an attempt to “defile” and “humiliate and degrade” the Supreme Court. Attacking smarter and more accomplished people is what insecure, threatened people do.

I’ll bet dollars to donuts Judge Jackson’s LSAT scores are significantly higher than Trump’s and Carlson’s combined. Oh, that’s right, they didn’t take the LSAT.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

This week Senator Lindsey Graham opened the Judiciary Committee confirmation process by going out of the way to tell Justice Jackson she would be treated fairly. Followed by telling her she was going to have to explain why she was supported by so many black groups. Committee member Ted Cruz said it all: “This is not about race.” Any time someone says “This is not about…” you know that’s what it’s about.

I don’t know which is more frightening, Putin’s war in Ukraine or the blatant racism in our country, epitomized by Trump and Carlson. Like Putin, they are apparently comfortable in their (white) skin.

