Law Review: Six days of COVID hell

We have heard it over and over, “get your vaccine shots and booster” knowing that will reduce the chance of getting COVID and the severity of the symptoms if you get the virus. Here is my recent personal testimony. You don’t want to get COVID.

PLANNED GET-AWAY

After basically staying at home for a year and a half, Marianne and I traveled to a long-planned weekend getaway on the north Oregon Coast with recently engaged daughter Shanley. After a 10-hour drive, we sat down at dinner and Shanley received a text that her school was closed for the following week due to a COVID outbreak which she confirmed. Do we drive home? Oh well, we are here now. We took all the recommended precautions but sure enough, Shanley self-tested positive. A day later we headed home.

As soon as we returned to Truckee, I started getting symptoms. At Good Morning Truckee two weeks ago Tahoe Forest Health System COO Judy Newland noted that a telltale signature of COVID coming on is a runny nose. Let me also add: a raw, sore throat, a throbbing headache, nagging cough and a total loss of energy, such that I spent the next five days either in bed or on the couch being tenderly nurtured by Marianne. I was down for the count and could barely swallow. Cream of Wheat and Pedialyte were my go-to’s.

A TRIP TO THE ER

I tend to ignore being sick, but having had pneumonia four times, once very seriously, this virus had my attention. Finally, Marianne dragged me to the Tahoe Forest Hospital Emergency Room. I told the lady at the registration desk I had COVID and she sent me outside to wait for a phone call. No sitting around in the waiting room infecting others. A few minutes later we get the call to drive to the ambulance entrance where the admitting nurse checked my vitals, oxygen level good, and sent me back to the parking lot until a COVID-room became available. A few minutes later I was called back and shuffled into the first room on the right, a room with a fan and portable toilet which I promptly used to eliminate a lot of Pedialyte. How many details do you want?

SKILLED CARE

“Throat is raw, but I don’t think you have Strep, same with your lungs, wheezing but I don’t think it’s pneumonia, let’s take a look.” In comes the chest X-ray guy.





The physician’s assistant returns, “COVID positive, lungs clear, no Strep.” I am relieved and on my way – back to the couch. My spirits improved with the 49ers’ surprise win Saturday night. (Which proved short-lived).

THANKFUL JIM

Finally feeling better. I have a lot to be thankful for, starting with the Pfizer biopharmaceutical company, Tahoe Forest staff and caring Marianne. Without those immunization shots and boosters who knows what could have happened. Be safe out there.

