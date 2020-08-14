Law Review: Trump mangles ‘Yosemite’ calling it Yo-semite

As some of you read in the news, last week our president was reading from a script about legislation on National Parks and how all of us should get out and enjoy these treasures. My bet is that Trump has never been to a National Park except as a backdrop for a press conference. After all, he spends his time in the gilded penthouse at the Trump Tower or his new residence at Mar-a-Lago Golf Course traveling with his entourage to play golf — the estimated cost to taxpayers for these excursions is $115 million.

YO-SEMITE/THIGHLAND

When Trump got to the word “Yosemite” in his script, he mispronounced it twice calling it Yo-Semite and Yo-Semites. In fact, it was worse, he said, and I quote: … “when our children gaze upon Yo-Semites towering Sequoias,” like an adjective describing Sequoia National Park.

I don’t know about you, but I am not real keen on having a president who has never been to a National Park. Who, according to reputable Fact Checker, has lied or made misleading statements 19,127 times since his well-attended inauguration (his first lie). Or who has this week, again when reading, called Thailand “Thighland.” OMG.

TRUMP THREATENS TO SUE NEVADA

Nevada’s Legislature just passed a bill to automatically send mail-in ballots to voters, joining six other states that have already done so, including California.

Nevada Gov. Stephen Sisolak is expected to sign the bill into law.

And why not? Claims of election fraud in the United States are exceedingly rare as verified by numerous credible studies.

Trump said he will sue the State of Nevada to stop the mail-in ballot law, claiming the Legislature partook in a “coup” by passing the measure. He has previously stated that mail-in voting “doesn’t work well for Republicans.” It worked well when he recently voted by mail-in ballot in Florida.

NEW U.S. POSTMASTER A MAJOR TRUMP DONOR

Trump claims the post office does not have the infrastructure to handle a national election with extensive mail-in voting. And the worst part is he is trying to make that point.

Trump appointed a new postmaster who is a major donor to his campaign, someone with no prior post office experience. Worse yet, the new postmaster has gutted the post office budget, thus slowing the delivery of mail … which of course plays into Trump’s claim that the post office cannot handle mail-in voting. The Senate is investigating.

A POLICY OF SELF-ENRICHMENT

Here is another Trump bit of corruption. Trump asked the U.S. Ambassador to Britain, Woody Johnson, a major donor, to ask the British government to steer the British Open to Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland. Johnson, who had no previous diplomatic experience, confirmed that he asked Scotland about the possibility of holding the famed tournament at Turnberry. It goes without saying that the tournament would have pumped millions into Trump’s resort, reported to be suffering financially.

Johnson’s deputy who brought the corruption to light was fired weeks later.

The Washington Post reports that various Republican committees have spent more than $22 million at Trump properties since his election, and that is not counting the millions spent by foreign governments and special interest groups looking to curry favor with our president.

Soon to come: a book review of Trump’s niece, Mary Trump’s new book “Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

