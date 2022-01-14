Law Review: Volume 2: New laws in California

COMPOSTING

Under SB-1383, composting will be required for businesses and residences. The aim of the law is to reduce the amount of organic trash, like unused food products that go into landfills, which supposedly makes up a third of what goes into landfills. All with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas. Many details yet to be determined. I’m sure the Town of Truckee is on top of this and will let us know what needs to be done.

ELECTRONIC RECORDS FOR CONTRACTORS

Under AB-1023, contractors and subcontractors on public works projects are required to submit electronic monthly employee payroll records. Lots of details so contractors and subs pay attention.

PROTECTED TIME OFF

Among other things, AB-1033 expands protected unpaid leave under the California Family Rights Act to include leave to care for a parent-in-law.

RECYCLING SYMBOLS

Many of us look at the bottom of plastic containers to check out the chasing arrow symbol for numbers we never really understand or can’t remember what they mean. To avoid that confusion about whether a plastic container is really recyclable or not, under a new law, in order to have the chasing arrow symbol, a plastic container must be collected in at least 60% of the state’s curbside programs. The law takes effect in 2025, so we have time to figure this out.

FREE MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS IN SCHOOLS

Starting in the 2022-2023 school year, public schools, including colleges, must provide free menstrual products to students. The restrooms from grades 6 to 12 must be stocked with free woman’s products, which includes access to pads, tampons, and other items. UC campuses and private higher education institutions are encouraged to comply with the Menstrual Equity for All Act.





NEW GMO FOOD LABELS

This new federal law effective Jan. 1, requires that foods labeled as containing “genetically engineered” (GE) or “genetically modified organisms” (GMO) will now be labeled as “bioengineered.” In one report I read, it suggested that the change was made because “GMO” had come to be perceived negatively. The new law is seeking uniform national standards for labeling bioengineered foods.

GENDER-NEUTRAL TOY SECTIONS

Here’s a new law I don’t support. As of 2022, large department stores will have to provide a gender-neutral toy aisle.

CONFIDENTIAL SETTLEMENTS

Under SB-3031, public and private employers may not prevent the disclosure of factual information regarding claims of sexual or workplace harassment or sex discrimination. The bill places limitations on requiring employees to sign non-disparagement agreements and prohibits restrictions on disclosing information about unlawful acts in the workplace in an employee’s separation agreement. Lots of details in this law.

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

In an effort to create more housing in the golden state, duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes are now allowed in properties currently zoned for single-family housing. While this may sound good, I foresee unintended consequences. Under SB-10, it is now easier for local governments to build multi-family housing, as much of the environmental review may be bypassed.

