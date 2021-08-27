Law Review: Vote NO on Newsom recall and YES on Measure T

The political divide in our country has spilled over into California State politics. Governor Gavin is now facing his sixth partisan recall effort, the first attempt at an election do-over was filed 70 days after he took office.

Newsom is not perfect, no governor is, but as stupid as it was for him to get caught without a mask at the French Laundry, recalls should be reserved for serious, willful misconduct or gross incompetence, not gross stupidity. We all make mistakes.

Governor Gavin is being criticized for his pandemic response, mask mandates, no mask mandates, closing businesses, then opening businesses. In fact, he took a leadership role in addressing the pandemic, first in the country, and if he fell short it was because he tried to reopen businesses too soon.

Even if you are lukewarm or cold about our Governor, look over the list of replacement candidates on the ballot. It is pathetic, in fact scary.

Some of this top challengers have denied climate change, some are proposing to pipe in water from the Mississippi River to combat drought. The California League of Conservation Voters has written that “every candidate running against Newsom is an extremist in terms of the environment and economic justice.”





One leading candidate, Larry Elder, at one time said that climate change is a “crock.” Sounds like a certain former President.

It would be a horrible injustice if by a narrow margin, Democrats sit on the sidelines and allow Governor Gavin to be recalled, and then have him replaced by a mediocre candidate with less than twenty percent of the vote. I am not even sure that is legal. NO ON RECALL.

Select a replacement candidate? I am not sure it makes any difference, but the Dems say don’t.

YES ON MEASURE T

Look outside folks. Measure T, a wildfire protection measure, would cost property owners $179 per parcel per year for eight years. This is a no brainer.

Begrudge your $179 of taxes going to the federal government for bolts on aircraft carriers or congressional salaries. You get your money’s worth on a local measure like T. I urge Yes on T. (At the end of your ballot).

