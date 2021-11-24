Mayor Anna Klovstad: All together now!

I am worried. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its Six Assessment report in August 2021. This report contains the body’s strongest warnings to date, “We need transformational change operating on processes and behavior at all levels: individual, communities, business, institutions and governments. We must redefine our way of life and consumption.”

This got my attention! As Truckee’s Mayor for the last year, I have seen the power of people coming together to solve a problem. There is something so kinetic about this active ‘act of unity’ that I just can’t get enough of it. And in the literal definition of kinetic energy, when we get moving, there is no stopping us! Now I’m excited! Why? Because I have some memories of great kinetic actions in our community!

For example, the Envirolution Club, Eco Action, and Green Teams are perfect examples of this kinetic energy. The ‘kids’ of our Truckee-Tahoe schools produce their infamous Trashion Shows. These shows always make me think about my personal responsibility AND they are FUN! On a town level, participating in Truckee Clean Up Day is another example of this energy as people come together to pick up trash and have fun doing it! Our business community has stepped up with composting, recycling, and the green box program — which is now back!

Just like the IPCC states, we all need to do our part. On the regional level: Did you know the Town of Truckee has completed a climate vulnerability study, adopted very strong emission reduction goals, and has a pending Climate Action Plan? Did you know the Truckee Donner Public Utility District has a renewable portfolio that far exceeds the State of California mandates? Did you know the Truckee Tahoe Airport’s board is taking consistent action toward reducing regional greenhouse gas emissions? All three of these agencies are working together at the newly formed Carbon Zero Alliance of Truckee Tahoe. Watch for much more coming from this alliance soon!

Our own state of California is recognized as a worldwide leader in environmental action. The United States House of Representatives has just passed the Build Back Better plan that includes more money for climate action than ever before in our country’s history. With the help of the Senate, the United States may again become a worldwide leader in saving our planet. Other recent examples of working together include: the new agreement to reduce methane from COP26 and the Methane Emissions Reduction Act of 2021. We all benefit from these reductions of a gas that is 25 times more heat trapping than carbon. This is the US (and us) working together. These are the high-level institutions and government working together in a bipartisan way to save the only planet we have. Imagine that! We are on a roll!





All the governments, states, towns, special districts, businesses, residents, and even our visitors here in Truckee need to step up. But, the ‘grownups’ among us can’t leave this responsibility to the ‘kids’ or our businesses and expect our duty is done with one clean up day a year. Now, here is how we (you and me) actually, really, make a difference: You have likely been reading these Climate Dispatches for a while now. How many times have one of these articles made you stop and think, made you consider changing a habit, process, or something in your life? How many times have you actually made a change? NOW is the time. Maybe you want to Fight Climate Change with Food, or Just Say No to Single Use Plastic, or reread Faith Anderson’s Climate Dispatch, Youth Action for Earth Day Everyday and join the Citizens Climate Lobby. You already have an idea of what you can do. NOW is the time. Whatever you CAN do, do it.

If you don’t know what you can do, follow Keep Truckee Green on social media. Sign up for my newsletter at anna4truckee@gmail.com for my Green Tip of the Week. Check out http://www.renewabletruckee.org or http://www.keeptruckeegreen.org . There are actually hundreds of websites to check out with tips and ideas to reduce your personal emissions. This is really fun and is incredibly rewarding when you recognize your impacts. I can feel the kinetic energy already!

All together now, go have fun saving the planet!

Anna Klovstad is the Mayor of Truckee and holds a degree in Architecture from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. She is a licensed Certified Energy Manager, Construction Manager, and Project Manager. She is also passionate about reducing the impacts of climate change at home, in her community, and globally