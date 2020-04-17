Michael Kennedy: The art of noticing

“If there are flaws in your paradise, open more windows!”

— Henry Miller

One thing we’ve all experienced from being self quarantined during this pandemic is a new way of looking at things. We’ve had an unusual amount of time to reflect on our lives, our friendships, frustrations, hobbies and passions.

Some of us have enjoyed majestic sunrises and sunsets almost painful to absorb, deep silence of powder days, the endless roar of waterfalls, encouraging calls and texts from loved ones, and random acts of kindness from people we never knew existed — all the same things we’ve regularly experienced, but now with a heightened sense of awareness.

We may never have another opportunity, on a global level, like we have today to unplug, decompress and reflect on the good things in our lives … and to do good for others.

It may serve us well to document these magical moments from our peaceful days at home because sooner or later, the rush of traffic, work and chaos of post-quarantine life will return like a tsunami.

Everything in nature is begging to be discovered from sunrise to sunset, from the fallen tree and fragrant flower, to the rushing stream.

And in the words of Aesop, “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”

The genius of our greatest thinkers, leaders, artists and doers is in their ability to see the extraordinary in what is often overlooked or considered ordinary.

The great author, Henry Miller, reminds us to be better optometrists. If our view of the world and the people around us is dark and inhibited, “open more windows!”

“One’s destination,” Miller says, “is never a place but rather a new way of looking at things.”

Every experience can be viewed as a blessing; every person, someone to help or encourage.

Michael Kennedy, a Squaw Valley resident, is a professional photographer. He can be reached at Michael.Kennedy999@gmail.com.