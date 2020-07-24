Other Voices: Meet Truckee’s newest pastor

Truckee Lutheran Presbyterian Church installed Pastor Jeanie Shaw as pastor.

There‘s officially a new pastor in town. Truckee Lutheran Presbyterian Church installed Pastor Jeanie Shaw last Sunday in a first of its kind service using recordings of leaders from around the country.

Although pastor Jeanie just became the official pastor at the church, many people in town recognize her. She’s been serving there for three years.

“They had plenty of time to kick the tires,” said Shaw, “I am honored to be able to share our faith journey with such a precious congregation.”

People around town recognize her from her work in the community delivering cards and gifts to essential workers or distributing food in neighborhoods. When not actively serving the community, Pastor Jeanie can be found out on local trails with her three Bernese mountain dogs.

Pastor Jeanie is a long time pastor who has served congregations in the North Bay and Sacramento areas. A graduate of Princeton theological seminary, Jeanie initially came to California as a climbing and mountaineering instructor.

Her service at Truckee Lutheran Presbyterian church began as an interim, or long term vacancy pastor, when Truckee Lutheran Presbyterian Church was in the process of calling a new pastor. During that time she wrapped the congregation in love and enthusiasm for living their faith. She’s led church members on mission trips to Houston and Puerto Rico in the aftermath of hurricanes, to New York City, and Paradise after the fire. She has also taken both adult and youth members on annual mission trips to Nicaragua and Alaska.

Pastor Jeanie leaped at the opportunity for a digital installation service. She didn’t want to let the current ban on large gatherings to prevent her installation. With the blessings of the Presbyterian Church (USA), Pastor Jeanie had friends and colleagues from around the country participate in recording for the digital service.

