Pine Nuts: Amending the Second Amendment

Better minds than mine have examined this issue, yet sometimes it proves helpful for regular Mae, or in this case a regular Mac, to look with fresh eyes at a thorny issue and report her or his findings. So let us take a look at the Second Amendment …

The first clause is the precondition, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State,“ this establishes the reason and purpose for the second clause, ”the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” In 1791 we did not have a well regulated militia, but we do now. We spend more than a billion dollars a day to regulate a National Guard, Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and CIA. The emergence of a well regulated militia effectively nullifies the need and purpose of the people to keep and bear arms.

I humbly submit here, a 28th Amendment to bring the 2nd Amendment into the 21st century. So what should such a 28th Amendment say? To my mind it is very straightforward …

“Henceforth, the right of the people to keep and bear single-shot arms shall not be infringed.”

In closing, assault weapons should never be available for purchase, and present owners of assault weapons should be given an opportunity to sell-back their assault weapon, or expect a friendly greeting in the mail, “Welcome to Fort Bragg.”

The foremost responsibility of our Congress is to keep us safe, so let us amend the Second Amendment and protect our kids from domestic terrorism.

This is my humble plea,

McAvoy Layne

Audio: https://anchor.fm/mcavoy-layne

Learn more about McAvoy Layne at http://www.ghostoftwain.com