Pine Nuts: Drawdown Manifesto

Fear of war begets war as both sides arm-up to pre-empt an attack by the other, and so we find ourselves today fearing yet another self-imposed escalation. With thousands of troops stationed on Ukraine’s border, Russia is telling Ukraine, “If you continue to court NATO we will take whatever action necessary to stop the expansion of NATO.” Meanwhile, NATO countries continue to arm Ukraine against a possible invasion, neither side wanting to show a sign of weakness.

Yet, 2022 just might be the calendar year when mankind gazes into a mirror and sees lust for sphere of influence for the cancer it is on the human heart.

I am but one lone common citizen of the world, demanding de-escalation and drawdown on the Ukrainian border and beyond, for in my silence, I become a provocateur. Should the gentle reader decide to sign this manifesto and join the cause, we shall be two, and form a united front.

Should we choose to remain silent, and allow countries to threaten armed conflict, and participate in internecine warfare, well, with the weapons we all have at our disposal, we can kiss our assets goodbye. Nobody will be left to read our wonderful obituary, or even blow a kiss.

In today’s arena of unstable domestic politics and volatile foreign policy, we common citizens must rise above the fray, put the bugbears out of office and replace them with leaders who will drawdown. That, or put our final affairs in order…





Signed,

1 McAvoy Layne

2 __________

