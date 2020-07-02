Pine Nuts: Our Declaration

Before the pandemic arrived I used to get to read the Declaration of Independence as Mark Twain, orchestrated to a Marine Corps flyover upon finishing with these words, “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our Lives, our Fortunes, our sacred Honor.” Va-voom!

This was followed by a medley from the Marine Corps Band. It still gives me chicken skin all over when I think about it. It won’t happen this year, but a good friend suggested that I print the abbreviated Declaration here, and record it as a podcast (https://anchor.fm/mcavoy-layne).

So here we go…

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government.

Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes, but when a long train of abuses and usurpations, evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.

For quartering large bodies of armed troops among us:

For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world:

For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent:

For depriving us in many cases, of the benefit of Trial by Jury:

He has plundered our seas, ravaged our coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.

We, therefore, Representatives of the United States of America, in General Congress, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these united Colonies are Free and Independent States, that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is, totally dissolved; and as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, and establish Commerce. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our Lives, our Fortunes, our sacred Honor.

Have a risk averse and healthy Fourth of July weekend in honoring our Independence …

Learn more about McAvoy Layne at http://www.ghostoftwain.com