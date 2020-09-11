Rev. Carole Keim: ‘Not improbably corrupt his integrity’

Hardly is it news to declare that the United States of America is in crisis! Obvious is our people’s challenge and tragedy created by the worldwide coronavirus. Less obvious, yet as treacherous, is the fundamental violation of our nation’s faith in our federal government, not to say the least of some of our State governments.

Challenged by both, we citizens hope, sometimes to the point of begging and demonstrating, that fundamental principles of our national constitution, our states’ leadership, and our individual principles will rise to the occasion, move us out of the double crises, and restore us to a better future.

Already, an impeachment trial of the president has been processed, and failed in the effort to remove him. Political partisanship is blamed for the demise of the process. Yet the process adhered to our fundamental law the Constitution of the United States of America.

Now, we citizens are challenged by this same president and those he has appointed to implement the laws and services of our Constitution, and the principles to which he and his compatriots have been elected or appointed, plus attorneys who are not appointed, yet working on the sidelines. Crucial is a legitimate course of opposition, the courage to do so and thereby risk losing their legitimate positions.

Next comes our national election on which most of our attention and commitment is focused. Less known and considered is how to deal with this election and the president’s and his colleagues manipulations. Prominent now is the tampering with the responsibilities of the United States Postal Service.

Amendment 26, Section 1 of the Constitution of the United States of America states: “The right of citizens of the United States who are 18 years old or older, to vote, shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State on account of age.” Translated into reality, that amendment means that by whatever method citizens 18 years or older are eligible to vote by the various legal means available to them, according to their life situation.

Into the midst of this law and these principles, the president and his appointees are introducing actions that violate them by interfering, interrupting, abridging and denying the realities faced by voters enacting their constitutional rights. To abridge is defined in the English language Webster’s dictionary as: 1. To make shorter … in duration; to diminish or curtail. 2. To shorten by using fewer words, yet retaining the sense. 3. To deprive, to cut off; as to abridge one’s rights. Abridgement is defined as the act of diminishing, lessening, reducing or defining.

Clearly, as the news of various perspectives and principles report, the current 2020 president, Donald J. Trump, is taking actions that abridge the constitutional rights of American citizens as written in our foundational national law. He is an “Abridger,” a man of desperation, arrogant pride and hatred. By removing the historic drop mailboxes, shortening hours of the postal offices and mail deliveries, and other means yet to be discovered and reported in local, state and national news, the president and his appointee, the general postmaster of the United States, are diminishing, curtailing, depriving, and cutting off the fundamental constitutional right to vote of eligible American citizens.

In the words of a former U.S. President James Madison, “No man is allowed to be a judge of his own cause, because his interest would certainly bias his judgment, and not improbably corrupt his integrity.”

So be it now as we American citizens prepare to vote in our national 2020 Presidential election!

Rev. Carole G. Keim lives in Tahoma..