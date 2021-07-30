Scott Crawford: Try a new Truckee shopping experience with a local retailer
Other Voices
The month of July is dedicated to local and independent retailers across the country. Before the end of the month, choose a Truckee retailer you have not shopped at before to visit and show your community small business support.
Last year was rough for many small business retailers in Truckee. Some had to adjust operating hours, while others had an increase in expenses that threatened their viability. At Wells Fargo Bank, we worked closely with our community retailers in Truckee and found solutions to help keep them open, including Paycheck Protection Program loans from the Small Business Administration and free online resources at https://smallbusinessresources.wf.com/. Now, with recovery well underway, they need our support.
Local retailers have the local multiplier effect. Visiting a Truckee small business enables them to pay their Truckee staff, who then spend that money again in Truckee. That single dollar you spend could easily turn in to $5 or even $10 or more as it is spent and respent around our community.
Sometime this week, stop by a local Truckee retailer, and say hello. Buy a couple items, and show them how much you care. If all of us simply took the initiative to meet a new community retailer once a week, we could speed up the economic recovery Truckee needs to thrive.
Scott Crawford is the Wells Fargo Small Business District Manager Engagement Leader in Truckee
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
