Ted Charter: Proposition U

Proposition U will be on the ballot for a Northstar Community Service District Special Election on Nov. 2 and, if passed, will tax Northstar parcel owners $219 per parcel, per year for wildfire mitigation and prevention for a period of 10 years. The total obligation for each parcel is $2,190. The work will be done on parcels up to mid-mountain. There are a total of 2,112 parcels that will be paying this tax. Tax revenue over 10 years will be $4,625,280.

The measure does not include wildfire mitigation for any single-family, townhome, multi-family land or corporation properties within 100 feet of a structure. In addition, the measure will cover 50% of the mitigation work between 100 feet and 400 feet of a structure. The other half to be covered by the parcel owner. Proposition U pays for all work beyond 400 feet.

There are 1,480 NPOA members and I assume that this equates to 1,480 parcels. Additional 632 parcels are made up of parcels owned by Vail, Welk Resorts, Village Walk, Mountainside, High Rise condos in the village, etc.

Where will the mitigation work be done?

• 60% on Vail property





• 22% on NPOA

• 15% on Mountainside property

• 3% at multiple locations within Northstar

Who is paying the $4.625M?

The three largest parcel owners will pay in taxes over 10 years:

• Vail has 112 parcels (112 x $219 x10) = $245,289

• NPOA has 53 parcels (53 x $219 x 10) =$116,070.

• Mountainside has 51 parcels (51 x $219 x10) = $111,690.

This totals $473,049 over 10 years.

All other property owners pay $4,152,231 over 10 years.

Individual property owners will be paying 89.2% of the tax for work to be done on Vail, NPOA, and Mountainside property. The proposition does not pay for work on parcels owned by individuals.

Why is this reasonable or acceptable?

Ted Charter lives in Northstar