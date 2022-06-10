Valerie Burman: California Poppies thank supporters
The California Poppies U19 Women’s Raft Racing Team would like to thank the local organizations, businesses, and individuals that supported the team in representing the USA at the recent World Rafting Championships in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The team, which includes Chloe Tippett from North Tahoe High School, Laurel Anderson and Hannah Hammond from Truckee High School, Tatum Akers from Forest Charter, Kennedy Kruse from Western Sierra Collegiate Academy, and coach Sue Norman is the only youth team in history to represent the USA in international rafting competition and was the youngest team at these World Championships. The team competed in Sprint, Head2Head, Slalom, and Downriver earning Gold in the Sprint and Silver Overall.
The team appreciates the support of Truckee philanthropic organizations Truckee Tahoe Airport, Rotary Club of Truckee, and Truckee Optimist Club, Tahoe-area businesses Sierra Rescue, Val Videgan Team, West Dental, Cha Fine Teas of Truckee, Mountain Hardware, Bike Truckee, Wild Cherries, Kelly Brothers, and Hawley Construction, and all of the individual donors who contributed to the team’s GoFundMe.
Thank you also to the Sierra Sun and journalist Justin Scacco for the article “Making Waves: Local Whitewater Rafters to Represent Nation in Bosnia” published March 25 which built awareness about the team and their fundraising efforts.
Next up, the California Poppies will be competing in the National Rafting Championships hosted by the United States Rafting Association on the South Fork American River in Coloma Sept. 15-18.
Valerie Burman lives in Olympic Valley
