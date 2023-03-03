Community survey responses will guide funding recommendations (Opinion)

Tony Karwowski

Photo courtesy of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association

Now more than ever, our community is focused on making meaningful progress on issues that either directly or indirectly affect everyone who lives, works, visits and plays in North Lake Tahoe. Although the issues our community faces aren’t new, what is new is the process by which the work to impact them is done.

From workforce housing to traffic congestion to tourism mitigation and quality of life issues, public entities, local governments, nonprofits and businesses are working together to identify and implement short-, medium- and long-term solutions. The North Tahoe Community Alliance and Placer County both have active roles in this effort, and the formation of the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District and the passage of Measure A last June helped ensure our region has more funding available to make progress in areas of need than ever before.

Recently, our organizations convened the volunteers who serve on the TBID Advisory, Zone 1, TOT and CAP committees. These committees are tasked with making recommendations about what, how, when and where to spend TBID and TOT funds generated in North Lake Tahoe. The purpose of this joint meeting was to bring the newly formed committees together for the first time to discuss the landscape of project and program areas, the roles of each committee, and the opportunities each has to help direct available funding.

The committees heard initial responses from local residents and business owners who participated in a survey that is being conducted to identify community priorities. They also recognized the importance of balancing these priorities with other quality of life improvements and projects or programs that support our local business community.

Information shared with the committees included the status of projects already underway as it relates to making progress on workforce housing initiatives, transportation and tourism impact mitigation. A comprehensive new grant process by which they will evaluate projects and programs that align with community priorities, and ultimately recommend the allocation of TBID and TOT funds was also presented.

Community members who haven’t yet provided their opinion on funding priorities can participate in the short online survey through March 15. Responses will be used to inform the grant process framework for the TBID Advisory, Zone 1, TOT and CAP committees as they evaluate projects and programs to recommend to the NTCA Board of Directors and the Placer County Board of Supervisors for support with TBID or TOT funding.

Committee meetings are always open to the public, with the meeting schedule and agenda available online at http://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com . Watch a recording of the Feb. 15 joint committee meeting on Vimeo here .

Tony Karwowski is president and CEO of the North Tahoe Community Alliance and a 20-plus year resident of the region. Stephanie Holloway is the deputy county executive officer for Placer County’s North Lake Tahoe County Executive Office.