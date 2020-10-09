Law Review: Porter’s recommendations for Nov. 3 elections

One of the most difficult Law Review columns to write is my recommendations for elections, especially for local elections. These are personal (for me and for the candidates). But with a view for what I think is best for the community, here we go. There will be no recommendations on a few local candidates where our office is the agency’s attorney.

TRUCKEE TOWN COUNCIL

This is the toughest of them all because we have two candidates for the two-year term and seven candidates for the four-year term, with one two-year seat and two four-year seats open. All of these folks are unselfishly putting themselves out there for us. They are community minded and want to do the right thing for our changing Town, and you would be well served to vote for any of the nine candidates. Go to the following link for a video of the candidate forum: http://www.ttctv.org.

Two-Year Term Councilmember

For the two-year slot, Carla Embertson, currently president of the Glenshire Devonshire Residents Association, has put in her time and would be a solid councilmember; however, I am endorsing Jan Zabriskie. Jan has been chairman of the Truckee Planning Commission, is on several Truckee General Plan Update committees and has put in his time. Jan does his homework and keeps an open mind. Jan Zabriskie.

Four-Year Term Councilmember

Again, let me apologize because I know I am hurting feelings, but remember this is only one person’s opinion. I am going to vote for Lindsay Romack and Courtney Henderson. Courtney has the education credentials, business experience and is well spoken. Lindsay has a tremendous amount of political experience in our region and the energy to get the job done. My friend Dow Costa would be my third vote. Dow would be a newcomer to the pollical scene, has some catching up to do, but would bring a business perspective to the council.

Frank Bernhard has business management experience and, he too, would bring a business perspective to the council.

Marcy Dolan, Jack Forbes and Nicholas Sielchan will in time be ready for taking on the position of a councilmember. I encourage any candidates who do not get elected to stay involved. You will get your chance.

STATEWIDE/CONGRESS/PRESIDENT

United States President: The choice is a self-absorbed sociopath or Joe Biden who believes country comes first and will bring much needing healing to the office.

Assembly District 1: Megan Dahle, incumbent, has been serving ably. I am really impressed with Elizabeth Betancourt, who will get my vote.

California State Senate District 1: Brian Dahle, incumbent, yes the husband of Megan, deserves to be reelected.

U.S. House District 4: You know where I land on this one, Democrat Brynne Kennedy over incumbent Tom McClintock.

LOCAL ELECTION/MEASURES

Truckee Tahoe Airport District: This is a tough one for the three open seats. I give a strong endorsement to incumbent Rick Stephens and newcomer David Diamond. I especially appreciate their consideration of support for funding for community needs as long as airport operations are provided for. I also endorse Teresa O’Dette; however, it troubles me that she has not participated in any of the candidate forums. Ken Aronson and Leigh Golden are pilots and they are very involved with the airport and would deserve your vote as well. I like Rick Stephens’ platform, “community matters.” David Diamond is supported by all four sitting board members.

North Tahoe Public Utility District: All four candidates would do well, but I am endorsing incumbent Sarah Coolidge and newcomer Danielle Hughes.

Town of Truckee Measure K (2% TOT increase): YES. I strongly endorse Measure K as a partial solution to the lack of long-term funding for affordable housing in Truckee. The 2% transfer occupancy tax on short-term rentals is in addition to the 10% TOT currently in place. The 2% should be a line item in the Town budget for full transparency of how the funds are used. No argument against Measure K was submitted for the ballot.

