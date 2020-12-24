A big shout out to our downtown postmaster Daniel Saville

Our Post Office has responded to our and their frustrations most creatively. Chronically understaffed, an influx in residents and the holiday press, the lines at our downtown post office experienced one to two hour waits. Daniel Saville, the postmaster, has announced that his door is open to emails and texts and calls — and I am sure he has had many. He also initiated a process wherein if one gets a yellow slip they can contact the post office and they will bring their package(s) out to them in their car. I know folks who have used that system and it worked beautifully. Also, I went to the post office Sunday and had a yellow slip which I decided to go to the front with and lo and behold they had the dutch door open and were retrieving pick up packages for customers. Very short line and wait, whew!! Finally, Daniel posted other ways to deal with packages such as a system of weighing the package and prepaying the mailing fee and then just dropping it off.

I laud Daniel and his over-worked staff for creatively working to manage people’s needs. So helpful particularly given all we are having to deal with at this time. Thank you for your service.

Rolf Godon

Truckee