A letter to Representative McClintock

Never have we seen a more biased, unfounded, anti-science attitude voiced by and elected official than the editorial by Representative McClintock in last week’s Sierra Sun.

It is insulting, at best, that you dismiss the 24,000 Californians who have died with COVID-19.

Your concern only with the economy, as opposed to the common good representing the average citizen’s health is indicative of a total lack of understanding of the severity of this issue.

I know you are not from this district, so it is not surprising you don’t share the attitudes of the people of the area, but, even as a carpetbagger, you should show some respect for the values of the electors of the district.

You assume breakthroughs will protect you and other privileged people like Trump and Giuliani, but you show not a scintilla of concern for the health and well-being of the rest of us, let alone first responders.

I am personally offended to read a column so free of empathy for the American people.

Mary Hart Thompson

Truckee