Abigail Kylberg: Preventing sexual assault

In light of the recent suicide in Truckee following a poorly handled sexual assault case, I have been appalled at the sight of hundreds of locals coming forward with similar stories. This has had me greatly questioning the integrity of our local law enforcement and the attention that they give to cases of this caliber. All rape and sexual assault cases need to be treated with urgency and with an absence of bias toward either party. It seems almost as if investigators are so concerned about the reputation of its locals that these accusations are being swept under the rug rather than properly investigated. The least that our local law enforcement could do is draw attention to these issues and have a deeper sense of humanity toward victims of these hellacious acts. No one should feel alone in these situations. If these concerns are taken seriously, it will result in a safer and happier community for everyone as well as less conflict between citizens and law enforcement. I am urging anyone within the community to take action to promote not only the proper investigation of these crimes, but the overall prevention of sexual assault. This can be done in the form of complaining to law enforcement via phone call or letter as well as spreading awareness and becoming educated on how to prevent sexual assault. Everyone deserves to have their voice heard.

Abigail Kylberg

Truckee