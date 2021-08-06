Ann Nichols: Placer County has left me speechless

The Placer County Board of Supervisor meeting on July 27 was verging on insane. “Since people are living in their cars anyway,” the County is proposing “Safe Parking Lots” for individuals unable to find housing. No mention was made of whether bathrooms and bathing facilities would be provided. What about our current lack of parking? Are they kidding? Supervisor Gustafson said they should be careful about seasonal temperatures … remember when young people died sleeping in their cars at Squaw from inhaling exhaust? Wow.

Is this really the solution? The County has spent millions promoting developer’s interests. They bought the Bechtolt Building and a South Shore Motel for Samir Tuma’s Tahoe City Lodge. $5 million plus. They spent $7 million plus bailing out the BBLLC in Kings Beach when that developer went bust. Placer promoted the TBID tax on locals which will give the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association millions to promote more tourism. They are punishing short term rentals as though it’s all their fault. The County is promoting more development like the huge Squaw Valley project, Martis Valley West’s 760 units, and Homewood Resort’s big project to name just a few. Truckee is exploding. To add insult to injury, Placer doesn’t enforce required employee/affordable housing as part of project approvals.

Does this seem wrong headed to any of you? Development is the problem. Limited infrastructure is the problem. Expensive housing is the problem. Lack of employee housing is the consequence. Placer County is flailing. Where does this circular thinking ever stop?

The transect high rise, high density zoning brainchild of TRPA’s … think Boulder Bay, Homewood Resort, Kings Beach Redevelopment Community Enhancement Plans were supposed to reduce traffic because no one will ever have to leave. Yet these same planners have never demonstrated how they satisfy the beast. You satisfy the beast or need for more employees by not approving more development. You use public monies to build employee housing, not promote more development.

Ann Nichols





Truckee