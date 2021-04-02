Bill Neff: Thank you to those who helped

On behalf of my wife, Helen Neff, and our entire family, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to everyone who stopped to assist Helen when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing SR28 in the crosswalk at the intersection of Northwood/Southwood in Incline Village on Sunday, March 14 at 5:17 p.m. When I arrived at the scene of the accident, after someone was kind enough to call me on my wife’s phone, it was so gratifying to see how many people offered to help by diverting traffic away from my wife who had been thrown to the middle of the intersection, protecting her and giving her preliminary first aid until the EMT’s, fire department, ambulance, sheriff and highway patrol were able to get to the scene. We are also grateful for the quick arrival of the first responder teams and their professionalism in getting Helen stabilized to be flown to Renown Health in Reno. We were unable to get contact information to send individual thanks but please know that we are forever indebted to all the Good Samaritans.

Thank you also for the outpouring of community support for Helen’s recovery.

Bill Neff

Incline Village