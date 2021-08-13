 Bob Johnson: Dear environmentalists | SierraSun.com
Bob Johnson: Dear environmentalists

Letters to the Editor

Bob Johnson

Hope you are happy. Mother Nature is taking good care of the forests you wouldn’t let us touch.

We need to treat our forests as the treasure they are and responsibly manage them and maybe even reduce the cost of lumber.

Bob Johnson

Truckee

