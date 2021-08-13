Bob Johnson: Dear environmentalists
Hope you are happy. Mother Nature is taking good care of the forests you wouldn’t let us touch.
We need to treat our forests as the treasure they are and responsibly manage them and maybe even reduce the cost of lumber.
Bob Johnson
Truckee
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Joe Bono: Tahoe Donner is at it again
Tahoe Donner is planning to spend $23 million on a 28,000 square foot ski lodge to service a two-lift ski hill. Many of the members have opposed it for the size, cost and need to…