Caroline Ford: The other side of cannabis

The spotlight on cannabis delivery services in the Truckee area prompts a different response when you look to address the consequences of substance use disorders in our community. There is another side of cannabis and that is of addiction, of family despair, impacts to the demands upon law enforcement, social and health resources of the community which are not accounted for in the uptick of use rates, and an erosion within the fabric of the community of social norms regarding perceptions of harm due to drug use.

The past year of quarantine and social isolation has seen significant rises in emergency room visits associated with alcohol and drug use, an increase in medical assisted treatment for those reaching out for assistance with their addictions, increases in behavioral health impacts associated with substance use, and increased impacts with teens of psycho-social and drug related incidences seen through our health systems. (Learn more about adolescent marijuana impacts through recent and upcoming film productions available through ttfwdd.com.)

The article raises the question as to the future of brick and mortar dispensaries; without going further into speculation of more cannabis distribution through a dispensary, there are already more than 10 storefronts established within 25-60 miles of Truckee to obtain recreational and medicinal product.

Truckee’s growth and accumulation of new residents is changing the landscape of the population base. No matter the mix, we have the opportunity to make our mountain region one of wellness and a place to access a natural high from our environment. Could we focus differently and put our Olympian spirit to the forefront, and promote health and resilience? How shall we define our community and the health impacts that leave lingering consequences to our youth?

Caroline Ford

Tahoe Truckee Future Without Drug Dependence