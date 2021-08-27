Charles Fredricks: Baby with the bathwater

I spoke to my sister who lives in one of the small mountain towns around Tahoe affected by the smoke, but not fire yet thankfully, from Northern California’s fires.

She wasn’t inside even though that was the safest place to be with air quality over 250. Knowing she is over retirement age and sometimes afflicted with asthma, I asked her why. She spoke of a commitment she felt toward members of the community.

“Well, I’m wearing two masks. Course I’m around people who’s ideas are 180° different,” she said. It took another question for me realize she was talking about COVID-19, and meant anti-vaxers.

Knowing such opinions often walk hand in hand with others, I said, “Don’t they realize they’re taking medical advice from the guy who said climate change is a hoax?”

She talked about her service to the community, often being the only one to push back and offer opinions to provide balance, having friends of all stripes.





“What is it going to take for them to wake up?” I wondered aloud, “until the tree in their yard is burning?”

Charles Fredricks

Santa Monica