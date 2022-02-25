Deirdre Henderson: Apocalypse creep

“This American Life“ is an award-winning, weekly documentary program on National Public Radio. I was stopped in my tracks last Saturday when the first ten minutes of the program, an episode titled “Apocalypse Creep,” featured our little town of Truckee, highlighted as one of the “places slowly falling apart” because of the effects of climate change.

Radio host Ira Glass interviewed KTKE’s Dondo about the increasingly alarming content of the KTKE daily fishing reports last summer, reminding us in the process of the drought, wildfire, smoke, daily AQI checks and fear we all lived with. Listen to it yourself here: ThisAmericanLife.org.

When your town is featured on national media as a frontline climate community slowly falling apart because of global warming, you realize — if you didn’t before — that climate disruption is not a future event, it is here right now. And if we do not act on climate change with urgency and ambition, our situation will only get worse — more drought, more wildfire, more bad air quality, less snowpack, drier soils, more seasonal flooding, more volatile storms.

We don’t have to accept this trajectory. Putting a gradually increasing national price on carbon pollution and giving the revenue to American households as a regular carbon cash-back dividend would reduce climate-altering carbon pollution 50% by 2030 and put us on track to reach net zero by 2050.

This policy is on the table in the U.S. Senate as it works on budget reconciliation legislation. And pricing carbon pollution enjoys broad support among economists, climate scientists, the business community and ordinary citizens. This is the time to let our California Senators Feinstein and Padilla and President Biden know that we want strong climate action. Email them easily at: citizensclimatelobby.org/get-loud-take-action.





Deirdre Henderson

Truckee