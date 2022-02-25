Diane Piccioli: Temporary workforce housing?
I recently read an article in your publication stating that the Mountain Housing Council is in discussion on opening up temporary workforce housing at Rideout Community Center (aka Rideout Elementary School). I’m a bit surprise that an organization is able to use a publicly owned facility for the purpose of housing a temporary workforce. This building was built as a school and later used as a community center. Its use was never intended as housing. This is a poorly conceived idea and not well thought out, especially the safety of the neighborhood. But worse, the residents in the neighborhood adjacent to Rideout have not been consulted. I question this organization’s integrity and the transparency of the public entity that is responsible for the building. When housing like this is proposed shouldn’t neighborhoods be consulted on the project and the residents be notified of the intentions so they might provide input? After all, the project would affect the quality of life in the neighborhood of full-time residents.
Diane Piccioli
Homewood
