Fauna Tomlinson: Save the bears

Most Californians have no idea our State agency allows 1,700 bears a year to be hunted for sport.

As a 32-year resident of Tahoe, I’m accustomed to living around bears. It’s par for the course to hear fond anecdotes about our favorite local bears, while always promoting education in our community to ensure neighbors remain “bear aware” to prevent any potential conflicts. But sometimes being “bear aware” doesn’t do enough to protect these bruins.

Our bears are currently facing unprecedented challenges and hardships. Whether it’s catastrophic wildfires, increased vehicle strikes, record periods of drought, or even shortened hibernation times due to a warming climate, they’re being hit from all angles. Our state agency has no clue how many bears are in the state, nor the impact that all of these recent threats have had on the population. Despite this, they still allow up to 1,700 bears to be killed by hunters every year.

I urge the California Fish and Game Commission to grant a proposed petition to pause the annual bear hunt, until the agency is able to adequately study our bears. We absolutely need to collect quality science on the health of the population before we allow our bears to be killed for sport.

If you agree black bears should not be hunted for sport/ please write a quick email to fgc@fgc.ca.gov and or call 916-653-4899.





Keep it wild!

Fauna Tomlinson

Tahoe City