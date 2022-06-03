Fran Laue: Kudos to Museum of Truckee History

Dear Truckee Community,

Last week a group of 30 of us visited Historic Downtown Truckee after setting up arrangements through the Museum of Truckee History. We were met at the train depot by three volunteers of the museums there (Greg, Jerry and Pete). They enthusiastically gave our group guided tours of the museum, the railroad car and the jail. The displays and historical objects at each site were very interesting. If you haven’t done so recently, be sure and visit these museum.

We had a wonderful time, and the three docents were all great ambassadors for Truckee. Following the tours, we enjoyed lunching and shopping in the historic area. Everyone was friendly and welcoming. Thanks for making this a fun day for us. Also, Jerry’s article in the Sierra Sun (published Friday, May 20) on the history of aviation in the area was a very nice touch directed at our group as we were attending an international aerospace medical meeting in Reno. The new museum display on Ham, the monkey astronaut, was also fun to see.

Our thanks to the museum and the town of Truckee. You have a lot of new fans.

Fran Laue, Wing of the Aerospace Medical Association

Bandera, Texas