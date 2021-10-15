Jan Zabriskie: Thank you Porter
Jim Porter’s recent column on an appellate court decision striking down a ban on short-term rentals presents a contrast to the potential bans being considered in Truckee and Placer County. The contrast lies in the differing powers of HOAs and municipalities. The decision that would have allowed Ms. Brown to continue short-term renting her condominium in the resort community of Cathedral City only protected her against a ban imposed by her HOA and not the city. Sadly for Ms. Brown, Cathedral City adopted an ordinance while her case was on appeal that bans new short-term rentals and will phase-out existing short-term rentals over the next couple of years. Thus, while she won her legal battle, Ms. Brown lost the larger war to keep on short-term renting. Truckee and Placer County are now addressing the issue that Cathedral City faced. Thanks to Jim Porter for reminding us of an issue that deserves our community’s thoughtful consideration.
Jan Zabriskie
Truckee
