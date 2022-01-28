Jeff Collins: Kudos to CHP, North Tahoe Fire

Thanks and kudos to the CHP and North Tahoe Fire Protection District for quick response in exterminating a garbage truck fire last Friday. CHP Officer Graham spotted the smoke, notified the TTSD driver and immediately escorted him to the Fairway fire station where firefighters worked quickly to put out the blaze. Thanks also to Kevin Finley and Junior’s Excavating for assisting with clean-up. Cause of the fire was attributed to hot ashes placed out for garbage collection. Truck fires caused from hot ashes are more common than they should be. In addition to posing a safety risk to driver, equipment, and environment, responding to truck fires absorbs valuable time and resources that could be devoted elsewhere.

We take this as opportunity to remind everyone to let ashes cool completely before placing them out for collection. Store ashes in a non-combustible container away from wind and potential fuel sources. Please help keep our community safe. Thank you.

Jeff Collins

Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal