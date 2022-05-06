Jim Ritchi: Thinking of solar solutions

In reading a recent edition of the Sierra Sun, I saw consecutive notices for: Placer County Clean Air Grant Funds, Sustainable Truckee, and the Truckee Airport Master Plan. Let’s put these together, and include the PUD. How so? Might the airport contribute land, Placer County some funding, PUD plans, designs and construction, and Sustainable Truckee community support, all to provide solar panels and electricity? Wait, there’s more: (Credit here to Ned Roberts) There are homeowners and business owners that would like to go solar, but they don’t have the space or geographic orientation. My home solar panels cost about $40,000 (I have five acres), but there is no room at my downtown building. Could I invest $40,000 with the PUD for designated panels in the new field, metered for credit to my account? And maybe 99 others do the same?

$4,000,000 cash down on a local, climate friendly, sustainable energy package. And, don’t forget the storage batteries. I’ll bet you can think of some other viable spaces and rooftops.

Jim Ritchi

Truckee