John Marshall: Choose freedom over tyranny
It is more than discouraging to read that the city council refuses to take seriously the call to declare Truckee a business sanctuary to protect local businesses from the capricious and non-science based whims of our State government. I am willing to bet that if calls were made to declare a sanctuary to break federal laws by shielding illegal immigrants the council would have gladly taken this up.
Local businesses and restaurants should form a group and agree as a unit to open in defiance of the orders as well as fund a legal defense fund. Any fines should be just ignored. Orders to shut down should likewise be ignored. Any attempt a enforcement should be met with unified resistance. One business can be victimized by the government, all is very different. A legal defense fund can both protect and be used to sue any government individual or agency that seeks to harass them. It is time to choose freedom over tyranny. Let people make their own choices and stop permitting government to exceed its constitutional authority.
John Marshall
Truckee
