Mary Hart Thompson: Gaines’ opinion piece flawed

Ted Gaines’ opinion piece is flawed. The recall process was intended to remove elected officials for egregious offenses.

Governor Newsom’s trip to The French Laundry was an arrogant, totally insensitive act, but it did not, and does not, impact on his governing or ability to preside in a crisis, it is not an ethical violation.

Recall is now a tool of vested interests to remove a functioning official; it requires incredible fund-raising and partisan support geared to derail legitimately elected opposition.

Matter of fact, Gaines kept a senior staffer, Steve Davey, on his payroll after Davey was dismissed from his job for allegations of sexual harassment. Gaines’ wife also hired him for her campaign. Now that is a serious ethical issue. Let’s recall them!

Mary Hart Thompson

Truckee