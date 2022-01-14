Mike Ketron: The need for gas engines
I have used my Honda Generator many hours these past months. I used my Honda 928 snowblower for over 10 hours the last week of December and into January. If I had to do the same work by hand, it would have been ten-fold.
Gavin Newsom has outlawed all gas engines 25hp or less. My Honda generator and my Honda 928 snowblower both fall into this class.
If you voted for Newsom, don’t be a hypocrite. Get rid of your generator and your snowblower, NOW. Put them on ebay. Light your candles during the power outages and start shoveling your snow by hand.
Save the Earth: drive carbon-intensive rare-earth-metal battery-powered Teslas charged by coal-powered power plants, ban all methane-farting cows, and shovel your five feet of snow by hand …
No Hondas allowed: No generators, No snowblowers. None, period.
Someday, when the snow ends and summer comes around, get out the hand scissors — it will be time to cut the lawn.
Mike Ketron
Truckee
