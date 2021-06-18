Peter Andrew Albert: McClintock stuck in the past

I just read Tom McClintock’s piece about inflation, and I can’t imagine he lives in the same world as I do. In his mind, sustainable (“green”) energy that offsets climate change is “bad policy.” He doesn’t seem to understand that the countries rated by Mercer’s Quality of Living Index as happier, safer, better-educated, more economically-resilient, more equitable, and more personally-free than the USA actually have a more “socialist” governmental structure than what even the Democrats propose for the USA.

McClintock seems to be stuck in the USA of McCarthyism, Jim Crow and wasteful exploitation of resources. We’ve long since rejected McCarthy. We’re finally coming to terms with the limits and are striving to be wiser, better stewards of our natural riches to benefit our grandchildren. We have begun the hard work of dismantling the sort of inequitable economic and political structure that led to the Tulsa massacre 100 years ago and racially-driven voter suppression attempts still underway now. The leaders we need today aren’t sounding histrionic tirades about inflation to “protect” corporations from having to pay their fair-share tax rates. The leaders we need now are looking at the long road ahead and rallying our better angels to lead the way.

Peter Andrew Albert

Truckee