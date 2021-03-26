Phil Kessel: A win for locals

The complaint is that the proposed relocation of Tahoe Cross Country’s (TXC) lodge from Country Club Drive to a site adjacent to the high school on Polaris Road will increase traffic on Polaris Road and adversely affect the safety and ambiance of the neighborhood along Polaris Road. To some degree this is true. The disturbance distance for TXC users would be increased from one half mile to about three quarters mile as measured from the Fabian Road turnoff into the neighborhood. The traffic on the portion of Village Road between Polaris and Country Club Drive would be decreased and that on Polaris Road increased. Some people win. Some people lose.

The location of the High School also created unwanted traffic. How much more traffic will be created by the TXC move? I don’t know.

Also true is that the overflow skier parking on Country Club Drive and Village Road would be eliminated if (and only if) Tahoe XC were to build an adequate parking lot at the new facility. I have counted 50 cars parked on these roads and on special occasions and three day weekends there could be twice as many cars disrupting the traffic for the Village Road and Country Club Drive locals. This move is a clear win for the locals.

I have to mention that I’m a recreational XC skier. But I’m 87 years old and I doubt the new facility will be completed in time to do me any good.

Phil Kessel

Truckee