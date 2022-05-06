Richard Tavan: Let’s ask Congressman McClintock
Why are you trying to limit immigration when our workforce is strained to the breaking point?! In Truckee, for example, it’s nearly impossible to find gardeners, carpenters, house cleaners, living assistants, restaurant staff, and many other trades. It’s the same in the Bay Area. Businesses are limiting hours and some are shutting down completely for lack of employees. There aren’t enough citizens who want these jobs. But the immigrants who do get in are eager to work, strong, energetic, honest and trainable. That’s more than I can say about the entitled, native-born, ne’er-do-wells whose primary ambition seems to be thinking up schemes to defraud people via the Internet. We need more labor. It’s waiting at the southern border. Let those people in on provisional visas that let them work, earn a decent living, establish a reputation, learn English and other skills, and earn a path to permanent residence or more.
Richard Tavan
Truckee
