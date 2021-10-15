Rick Tavan: Great service by Liberty Utilities
One night recently I noticed a “singing” utility pole at the end of our driveway in Truckee — buzzing and crackling audible from 100 feet away. I made a video and the next morning called Liberty around 9:30 a.m. They were on-site by 11:15! By noon the trouble-shooter crew had isolated the problem and disconnected the arcing line. By 1:30, a separate repair crew had fixed the problem. I spoke to several friendly and articulate crew members. They are proud to provide good support. This is by far the best response I’ve ever enjoyed from a utility company of any kind. In these days of labor shortages and “Service as a Dichotomy,” this is a breath of fresh air. Thank you, Liberty Utilities!
Rick Tavan
Truckee
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Abigail Kylberg: Preventing sexual assault
In light of the recent suicide in Truckee following a poorly handled sexual assault case, I have been appalled at the sight of hundreds of locals coming forward with similar stories. This has had me…